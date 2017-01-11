Driver Reportedly OK After Crashing Into Sunrise Canal | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Driver Reportedly OK After Crashing Into Sunrise Canal

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 6

    A South Florida doctor had to be rescued after his car went into a Sunrise canal Wednesday morning.

    Crews responded to the scene near Oakland Park Boulevard and Hiatus Road shortly after 10 a.m. after reports of a car that had gone into the water. People from several nearby businesses came to help pull the driver out of the vehicle.

    That driver, who was the only person inside the car, was said to be in his 50’s and a surgeon at an area hospital. He reportedly had no serious injuries.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices