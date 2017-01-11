Driver Reportedly OK After Crashing Into Sunrise Canal

A South Florida doctor had to be rescued after his car went into a Sunrise canal Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene near Oakland Park Boulevard and Hiatus Road shortly after 10 a.m. after reports of a car that had gone into the water. People from several nearby businesses came to help pull the driver out of the vehicle.

That driver, who was the only person inside the car, was said to be in his 50’s and a surgeon at an area hospital. He reportedly had no serious injuries.