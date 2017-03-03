Emilio and Gloria Estefan Opens Fine-Dining Cuban Eatery in Design District | NBC 6 South Florida
Emilio and Gloria Estefan Opens Fine-Dining Cuban Eatery in Design District

    South Florida's power couple and Latin music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan have opened a new fine-dining Cuban restaurant in the swanky Miami Design District.

    There's a new spot to indulge on vaca frita in South Florida.

    The restaurant called Estefan Kitchen brings Cuban cuisine to mix of posh restaurants in the arts district. Estefan Kitchen is located in Palm Court and will feature live music and performing servers and bartenders.

    The interior of the eatery is inspired by 1950's Cuba, paying homage to the vibrant design, culture and warmth of the era. The menu offers a new spin to classic Cuban dishes like vaca frita, paella and lechon cripsy moros.

    The Estefans also own the acclaimed Larios on the Beach and Bongos Cuban Cafe.

    Estefan Kitchen opens to the public on March 4, serving lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m.

