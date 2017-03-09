Ex-Miami-Dade Cop Sentenced For Attempting to Frame Husband

A former Miami-Dade police officer learned her fate in court Thursday after she was convicted for issuing a false report against her husband.

Saintamen Edwards will serve no jail time, but she was sentenced to four years of probation.

In December, she was found guilty of official misconduct. Back in 2013 then-police officer Edwards issued false reports against her husband who was a shoe salesman. Edwards used her power as a cop to get her husband in trouble with his employer by falsifying reports of him selling fake designer shoes.

The employer's son is an attorney and noticed something was wrong with the reports. When he contacted Miami-Dade Police, they couldn’t find a record of the reports. An internal affairs investigation eventually traced the bogus reports back to Edwards’ computer.

Her estranged husband was in the courtroom for the sentencing. He made no comment.

In addition to four years of probation, Edwards is ordered to 500 hours of community service.

"A very sad and unfortunate situation and it has irreparably affected her life so no matter what happens her life is not going to be the same. She lost her job as a police officer," said Edwards’ attorney Harry Solomon.

Her attorney asked the judge to grant Edwards a new trial, but the request was denied.

Miami-Dade Criminal Court Judge Martin Zilber said Edwards’ conviction was a black mark on all police officers.

Edwards' attorney said he is appealing the jury's verdict which would then put Wednesday’s sentence in jeopardy.