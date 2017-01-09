NBC 6's Melissa Adan shows us how the site of Friday's shooting is looking to return to normal operations while travelers look to get their luggage back. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Days after a deadly shooting shook the worlds of employees and passengers alike, Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport is resuming its daily routine.

Passengers are once again checking into flights at Terminal Two, where just below it at the baggage claim area a gun man went on a shooting rampage - killing five and injuring six.

The frenzy that followed the shooting resulted in more than 23,000 items left behind.

Since Friday, Broward County has stepped in to help passengers – as well as getting help from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

“With them releasing the luggage, we feel that we will be busy,” said DHSMV official Debroah Doboson. “So we are getting all of our staff here in order to help.

These mobile units are set up outside of where Friday’s shooting took place to issue temporary credentials for travelers

“We’ve heard a total of 20,000-25,000 pieces of luggage,” said Doboson. “Some are tagged, some people just dropped their luggage and ran.”

Broward County says if your luggage was left and tagged, the airline or airport will contact you.

But as for items with no apparent owner, the county is working with the airport to set up a website in order to reclaim personal belongings lost - as the community works to move on from this tragedy, the airport remains at high alert.