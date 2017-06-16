Fatal Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Miami

A fatal crash closed a section of Interstate 95 in Miami Friday afternoon.

One person was killed in the four-car crash that happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 79th Street, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The victim's identity hasn't been released. No other injuries were reported.

It's unknown what caused the crash but the northbound lanes of I-95 remained closed into Friday evening while authorities investigated.

Dealership Drama

Cellphone video shows a dramatic dispute at a Hialeah car dealership. (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.