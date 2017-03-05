Fire Rescue Battles 15-Acre Brush Fire in Miami-Dade | NBC 6 South Florida
Fire Rescue Battles 15-Acre Brush Fire in Miami-Dade

    Officials are responding to brush fire reported near the Turnpike in West Miami-Dade County.

    (Published 39 minutes ago)

    The flames can be seen off of the Florida's Turnpike near Southwest 142nd Avenue and Southwest 8th Street.

    According to the Forestry Department, the fire is spread over 15 acres.

    No further information has been made available at this time.

    On Saturday, a two-acre brush fire shut down a portion of the Florida's Turnpike near Okeechobee Road.

    Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

