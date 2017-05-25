The flight had taken off, but was forced to return to Miami hours later after damage from last night's storms.

Passengers aboard an Air Europa flight that left Miami International Airport Wednesday night got an unwelcome surprise – a return trip to South Florida after damage to the plane’s cockpit windshield.

Flight 98, which had 178 passengers and was heading to Madrid, Spain, took off from Miami at 9:30 p.m., but returned two hours later after damage that was reportedly caused by the severe storms that struck the area Wednesday night, according to communication director Greg Chin.

No injuries were reported from the flight and the 180 passengers are expected to take off on a different plane Thursday afternoon.