NBC 6's Melissa Adan has the latest on a proposed law in the Florida Senate could put a stop to texting while driving for young drivers.

We’ve seen it before throughout South Florida – people texting while driving and causing crashes. Florida lawmakers are once again working to put a stop to this during the upcoming session.

State legislators will be proposing to a Senate committee a law that could change texting and driving to a primary offense for drivers under the age of 18.

Currently, it’s a secondary offense for all drivers as law enforcement now can only issue you a texting while driving ticket if you’re pulled over for doing something else illegal – but this proposal could change that.

Another proposed bill would make it a primary offense in Florida to text while driving in a school zone.

In 2015, the Florida Highway Patrol reported more than 4,400 distracted driving crashes in Miami-Dade County and over 3,700 in Broward.