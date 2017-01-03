Florida Reporter Captures Battle Between Python and Gator | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Florida Reporter Captures Battle Between Python and Gator

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    A Burmese python

    A Florida reporter was in the right place at the right time when a Burmese python became locked in battle with an alligator.

    Joe Capozzi, a reporter for the Palm Beach Post, was on a bike ride in Big Cypress National Preserve last month when he heard some splashing and found the two reptiles locked in a wrestling match.

    Capozzi started filming as the python, estimated at about 15 feet long, wrapped itself around the 6-foot gator and dragged it down in the water.

    After about 15 minutes the water became calm and all Capozzi saw was the head of the python poke above the surface of the water, the apparent winner of the epic battle.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices