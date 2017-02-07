Giant Burmese Python Found on Abandoned Homestead Golf Course | NBC 6 South Florida
Giant Burmese Python Found on Abandoned Homestead Golf Course

    Crews found the reptile after calls from witnesses, eventually capturing the nearly 11 foot long creature.

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews got quite the surprise when they found a giant Burmese python on an abandoned golf course in Homestead on Monday.

    Members of the Venom One Unit responded to the scene near 2500 E. West Palm Dr. shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving calls of people spotting the reptile in a large bush area. One member of the unit found the snake, which was measured to be 10.5 feet in length.

    Witnesses say the snake had been seen out of the bushes by a nearby school as kids were walking by.

    "Burmese pythons, famous invaders of the Florida Everglades, although they pose little threat to humans, they can take down animals as large as alligators and deer,” said MDFR public information officer Erika Benitez.

    The snake was turned over to biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

