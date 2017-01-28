Police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a girl and woman inside a North Lauderdale Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a home, 6812 Doral, in North Lauderdalre around 5:20 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the home a girl was found dead and an adult woman was wounded. The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died, police say.

Police are currently looking for a suspected shooter. The ages and identities of the victims have not been released.

No further details have been made available at this time.

