The Miami Heat had a rough fourth quarter in their 91-87 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Miami fell to 10-21 on the season with the loss and it is now 5-10 on the road as well. The Heat held a five-point lead at the half, but were unable to hold onto it as the game neared a conclusion. New Orleans outscored Miami by eight in the final quarter alone.

Goran Dragic led the Heat in points with 23. The guard also added five assists and four rebounds along the way. Dragic has been consistently productive for Miami this season and has been a key reason for nearly every win the team has had. Even in losses such as this one, Dragic has kept Miami in the game and has given it a chance to win.

After the best game of his NBA career, Justise Winslow was solid again. The second-year forward had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the loss. Winslow also showed his durability and energy with a team-high 38 minutes on the court.

Hassan Whiteside was having a relatively quiet night until late in the second half. The center ended up with another double-double however with his ten points and 18 rebounds. Whiteside also added a pair of assists and two blocks in the loss.

The Heat will take a few days off before hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.