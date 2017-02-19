A 55-year-old Islamorada man is in jail Sunday and charged with stabbing his wife’s boyfriend.

Fredrick Kimble was arrested Saturday after authorities responded to a report of a stabbing, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Police say they found the 40-year-old victim outside of trailer holding his stomach. He said he’d been stabbed by a Kimble inside the trailer.

The man lives in the trailer with Kimble and Kimble’s wife, according to police. Kimble and his wife are reportedly estranged and the victim and the wife are a couple.

Investigators say the three of them were all outside the trailer when Kimble and his wife began to argue. The victim told police he stepped in and told Kimble to stop yelling at her. As the wife began to pull him away from Kimble, the boyfriend “felt a stab” to his abdomen and realized Kimble had stabbed him with a pocket knife.

He was airlifted to a Miami hospital for treatment of a stab wound. Kimble is charged with aggravated battery.