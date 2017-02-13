Lin-Manuel Miranda Helps Women Celebrate Galentine's Day

The day before Valentine's Day is a much more fun day called Galentine's Day and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is helping woman celebrate each other.

Miranda created a Galentine's Day mix and tweeted it out as a gift to all the ladies.

You might be wondering what is Galentine's Day. It's a fictional holiday traditionally celebrated the day before Valentine's Day. The holiday was coined by Amy Poehler's Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope in 2010.

Woman get together and celebrate their friendships and their future endeavors.

Miranda's playlist includes some girl power hits like Destiny's Child's So Good, Regina Spektor's Begin To Hope, Queen Latifah's U.N.I.T.Y. and Celia Cruz's La Vida Es Un Carnaval.

Here's a complete list of songs:

1. "So Good" - Destiny's Child

2. "U.N.I.T.Y." - Queen Latifah

3. "What You Know" - Ali Dineen

4. "Maps" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

5. "Cloudburst" - The Pointer Sisters

6. "Siete Horas" - Bebe

7. "On The Radio" - Regina Spektor

8. "Kiss The Girl" - Ashley Tisdale

9. "Ring of Keys" - Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone

10. "Weak (A Cappella)" - SWV

11. "Corner of Your Heart" - Ingrid Michaelson

12. "Know Who You Are" - Auli'i Cravalho, Vai Mahina, Olivia Foa'i, Matthew Ineleo

13. "Disparate Youth" - Santigold

14. "Dog Days Are Over" - Florence + The Machine

15. "La Vida Es Un Carnaval" - Celia Cruz