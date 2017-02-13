Lin-Manuel Miranda Helps Women Celebrate Galentine's Day | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Lin-Manuel Miranda Helps Women Celebrate Galentine's Day

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    clipart.com

    The day before Valentine's Day is a much more fun day called Galentine's Day and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is helping woman celebrate each other.

    Miranda created a Galentine's Day mix and tweeted it out as a gift to all the ladies.

    You might be wondering what is Galentine's Day. It's a fictional holiday traditionally celebrated the day before Valentine's Day. The holiday was coined by Amy Poehler's Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope in 2010.

    Woman get together and celebrate their friendships and their future endeavors.

    Miranda's playlist includes some girl power hits like Destiny's Child's So Good, Regina Spektor's Begin To Hope, Queen Latifah's U.N.I.T.Y. and Celia Cruz's La Vida Es Un Carnaval.

    Here's a complete list of songs:

    1. "So Good" - Destiny's Child

    2. "U.N.I.T.Y." - Queen Latifah

    3. "What You Know" - Ali Dineen

    4. "Maps" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

    5. "Cloudburst" - The Pointer Sisters

    6. "Siete Horas" - Bebe

    7. "On The Radio" - Regina Spektor

    8. "Kiss The Girl" - Ashley Tisdale

    9. "Ring of Keys" - Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone

    10. "Weak (A Cappella)" - SWV

    11. "Corner of Your Heart" - Ingrid Michaelson

    12. "Know Who You Are" - Auli'i Cravalho, Vai Mahina, Olivia Foa'i, Matthew Ineleo

    13. "Disparate Youth" - Santigold

    14. "Dog Days Are Over" - Florence + The Machine

    15. "La Vida Es Un Carnaval" - Celia Cruz

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices