Man In Critical Condition After Margate Apartment Fire

A man is in critical condition Saturday after he was found unconscious by firefighters during an apartment fire in Margate.

At around 3:14 a.m., fire rescue crews responded to an apartment fire located along the 400 block of North Laurel Drive.

While extinguishing the flames, firefighters found a man face down unconscious in the bedroom of the home, according to Margate Fire Chief Dan Booker. The man was resuscitated and transported to Northwest Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, he said.

State Fire Marshal and Margate Police are investigating the cause of the fire.