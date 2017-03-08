Homicide investigators responded to a Deerfield Beach construction site after one man was killed and another injured.

One man was killed and another hospitalized after a possible assault at a construction site in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on the second floor of the construction site at 700 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Authorities said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

One man was in custody and was being questioned by homicide investigators.

