One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot during an apparent home invasion in Miramar early Friday morning.

Police say that two masked men wearing all black entered the home at 2606 Acapulco Drive around 1 a.m. through an unlocked door.

After demanding money, one of the robbers shot a male victim through a door. He was taken to Memorial Hospital’s ICU, but is expected to survive. Two women inside the home were not hurt, while a dog was also shot but is expected to be okay.

The robbers fled the scene and police have not released details on a getaway vehicle or what was taken from the home.