Man's Ambush Murder in Lauderhill Caught on Camera

Police are looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man in Lauderhill in a shocking ambush murder that was caught on camera.

Surveillance footage released Wednesday shows the moments 34-year-old Gary Wallock was gunned down outside the Lobster and Seafood Warehouse at 1854 Northwest 38th Avenue Monday.

Wallock and a woman are seen casually walking out of the business when a man runs up and shoots Wallock several times in the back of the head. The gunman then stands over Wallock and unloads his firearm.

"They go to the car, get ready to enjoy the holiday and have some seafood together when they were attacked and brutally killed in the parking lot," Lauderhill Police Lt. Greg Solowsky said.

Police said the shooter followed the couple into the parking lot. He even fired several shots at the woman who ran away in terror.

"We've counted in the area, our victim being shot, at least 13 times and we believe there was possible 25 or more shots fired," Lt. Solowsky said.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Wallock died at the scene.

"We'd be very comfortable in calling this an execution because that's exactly what this is," Solowsky said.

The shooter took off running to a getaway car. Investigators say it's a blue, four-door Nissan Altima with Florida Tag EZX-F13.

"We are in the process of pulling surveillance footage from every business in that area and we're anticipating to have a close-up of our suspect as he's fleeing the area," Lt. Solowsky said.

The owner of the car has been identified but police said that person may not have been driving and may have lent the car out. Police believe at least two people were inside the Nissan.

The motivation for the shooting remains unknown.

"We don't know what the back story is between these two individuals but it's very clear that this was not a random act," Lt. Solowsky said.