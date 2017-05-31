Masked Men Tie Woman Up During Home Invasion in SW Miami-Dade | NBC 6 South Florida
Masked Men Tie Woman Up During Home Invasion in SW Miami-Dade

    NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports on a home invasion on Miami-Dade County.

    (Published 35 minutes ago)

    Two masked men forced their way inside a woman's home, tied her up and ransacked her southwest Miami-Dade residence Wednesday, police say

    According to Miami Dade Police, the woman was home alone when they broke in, tied her up and stole several items. Police say the men fled the scene in a white vehicle, but the make or model is unknown at this time.

    A next-door neighbor says it is frightening to see this happen in this safe neighborhood.

    "I'm just concerned for my family. Concerned for the safety of my kids and how they're gonna sleep tonight," said neighbor Kim Vlades. "I've been here since I was 15 years old, so we've had nothing like this before."

    Police say the woman was roughed up, but she received no serious injuries.

    The investigation ongoing

    If you happen to know anything or if you've seen a suspicious white vehicle call police or contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

