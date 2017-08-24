Massachusetts Murder Suspect Believed to Be in South Florida

A Massachusetts murder suspect may be hiding in Miami and he is believed to be armed and dangerous. NBC 6 Reporter Michael Spears has more.

Murder Suspect May Be Hiding in South Florida

A cross-country manhunt for a murder suspect has made its way to South Florida. Police in Massachusetts say the fugitive could be at large in Coral Gables.

Police said Cornell Bell, 46, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Cornell murdered his ex-girlfriend Michelle Clark in Massachusetts last weekend and is now believed to be hiding out in South Florida.

Close friends are still in mourning over Clark’s death, as investigators work to find Bell, who say has ties to Miami.

Investigators received work on Thursday that he had been in the Coral Gables area.

Police told NBC 6 that Bell had several Massachusetts drivers licenses under three aliases, and sometimes goes by a half dozen other names, including Tony Smith, Mark Simmons, Cornel James, Cornel Carara, Cavin Lebert and Kerrol Bailey.

Investigators said Clarke’s boyfriend called police when he didn’t hear from her after a bartending shift.

Bell has a violent past. According to police, his record includes two outstanding warrants – one for a 1997 assault with intent to commit murder and another for a 2002 bank robbery.

Police say he may be driving a stolen dark blue Ford pickup truck with a Massachusetts plate: FF47BK.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.