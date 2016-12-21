Massive Stroller Recall Issued Over Potential Safety Problems | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Massive Stroller Recall Issued Over Potential Safety Problems

    AriaChild.com

    Nearly 30,000 lightweight strollers are being recalled over a potentially serious safety hazard.

    The recall involves GB Qbit lightweight strollers that can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.

    A gap in the stroller's folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver's hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard. The stroller can also fold unexpectedly during use, posing injury and fall hazards to caregivers and the child in the stroller.

    Consumers should contact Aria Child for a free replacement stroller. Go to Ariachild.com and click on Qbit Lightweight Stroller voluntary recall information.

    Published at 5:49 AM EST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 5:50 AM EST on Dec 21, 2016

