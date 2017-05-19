Poilice are continuing their investigation into the fatal beating of a dog on Miami Beach.

A Miami Beach man who allegedly killed a Yorkie dog he found inside a parking garage will appear in court today.

Sigman Hernandez will be in front of a judge Friday morning, charged with one count of animal cruelty with intent to kill.

Hernandez initially said he had found the dog beaten and strangled to death outside of a Publix off West Avenue, before during himself into police days later on April 19th. NBC 6 was the only station there when he arrived, with Hernandez telling us he was doing so “to clarify things and to come out clean.”

"I took it and I left it there thinking somebody would see it and help it out and it turns out the camera saw completely opposite," Hernandez told NBC 6’s Jamie Guirola at the time.

The dog, named Lily, was taken to a Doral animal hospital with injuries to her ribs along with internal injuries and swelling around her neck from being strangled. She died two days later.