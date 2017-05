Police are currently searching for the gunman involved in a police-involved shooting that took place Sunday night on Miami Beach. NBC 6 Reporter Stephanie Bertini has the story. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Miami Beach Police are currently searching for a gunman after a shooting took place near 6th Street and Alton Road on Sunday night.

Police said that they are currently on scene and are urging the public to avoid the area.

There's no word yet on if there were any victims or who that gunman is.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.