Calvin Thomas is behind bars after the incident Monday in Northwest Miami-Dade. (Published 5 hours ago)

Police Arrest Man for Sexual Assault, Carjacking in Miami Earlier This Week

Miami-Dade Police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman before stealing her car early Monday morning.

Calvin Thomas, 43, was taken into custody early Thursday for the crime, police said.

According to the police report, Thomas forced the victim into the backseat of her car and attempted to assault her multiple times.

Thomas later fled the scene in the victim’s 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer. He was arrested near Northwest 71st Street and 36th Avenue.

Thomas, who is homeless, is also a registered sex offender who faces multiple charges, including three counts of sexual battery along with carjacking and having sex with someone while HIV positive without the victim’s knowledge.

Thomas was booked into jail and was being held on a $24,000 bond.

Police said the victim's car hasn't been found and they're asking for the public's help in finding it.