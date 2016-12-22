Miami Police are searching for a man they believe is a "serial attempted abductor" who has allegedly tried to lure children into a vehicle on three separate occasions since August. (Published 2 hours ago)

Miami Police are searching for a man they believe is a “serial attempted abductor” – who has allegedly tried to lure children into a vehicle on three separate occasions since August.

A police sketch released Thursday shows the man who they reportedly believe is behind the three separate incidents based on information given from the potential victims.

On August 31st, a girl was walking to school near Northwest 65th Street and 7th Avenue when she was approached by a man in a four door car before she was able to get away and call police.

Two more incidents took place later in the year – the first on November 10th near NW 12th Avenue and 67th Street where the victim was able to flee.

The second incident happened on December 12th near Northwest 71st Street and 9th Avenue. The victim said she was walking home from Miami Northwestern Senior High when the man asked her to get in his SUV.

During the incident, the suspect pulled out a weapon and ordered the victim into his car. Once inside, he ordered to see her private parts, reportedly offering $500 to the victim before she was able to escape the vehicle and run away.

"I don't have any kids here but I worked here for 30 years and you don't want this to happen to these kids here. They have enough problems already," former Miami Northwestern teacher Debra Davis said.

Both times, the suspect was identified as driving a white SUV, possible a Cadillac Escalade.

In each case, the suspect was described as a heavy-set black man in his 30’s. Police are asking anyone with tips leading to his arrest to contact the Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.