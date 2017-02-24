'Moonlight' Star Ready for 89th Annual Academy Awards

With the 89th annual Academy Awards fast approaching, a South Florida native is making his way to Los Angeles for Sunday's big night.

Norland Middle School student Alex Hibbert, who plays Chiron in “Moonlight,” says he's ready to make the trip from Miami to the City of Angels.

"My plans are to chill out, have fun, and pray," Alex said.

Hibbert's classmate, Jaden Piner, also plays his close friend in the movie and in real-life.

"Yeah, that's like my best friend," Alex said.

“Moonlight” is nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Alex is only 12-years-old and says he never acted in a film prior to “Moonlight.”

"I got the audition from school and I thought it was this little movie, but it turned out to be so big and it's just amazing," he said.

These days Alex is busy preparing for his new role in an upcoming television show. Whether “Moonlight” takes home an Oscar or not, he says this unexpected journey is just getting started.

"My teacher always told me to have discipline," he said. "So I'm going to have a lot, a lot of discipline over there. Be very very quiet a little bit, but if we win we gotta get a little crazy."

The rising star is also hoping to run into another Oscar nominee this weekend— Denzel Washington.

As Alex continues to take on his big screen ambitions, he has a message for everyone back home.

"My message to everyone here in Miami is stay humble and keep working hard because you can get somewhere in life if you just keep working hard," he said.