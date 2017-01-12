Federal and local agents have detained several people as part of an investigation into alleged "fishing" of mailboxes in the area, (Published 58 minutes ago)

A joint effort between several local and national agencies led to the arrest of nine people for an alleged mail theft scheme across South Florida.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, working with police from Coral Springs and Miami-Dade County, took the targets of their investigation into custody Thursday morning as part of “Operation Hook, Line and Sinker”.

The suspects were part of what investigators called a “fishing” routine, taking mail from collection boxes across the area and are charged with several counts, including grand theft and identity theft violations.

“The arrests of these individuals should serve as reassurance that the U.S. Postal Service remains one of the safest and securest means of conducting both personal and private business and that the USPIS will stop at nothing to bring these criminals to account,” said USPIS Miami Division Inspector Antonio Gomez.

Agents will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon with more details on their investigation and arrests. Gomez advises customers to help avoid becoming victims by not putting mail in collection boxes after hours and on weekends, as well as being on the lookout for suspicious activity or people around boxes. Anyone seeing suspicious things should call the USPIS at 877-876-2455.