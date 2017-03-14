Multiple Boats, Building Catch Fire at Marina in Miami

Firefighters respond after multiple boats catch fire at a marina in Miami.

Crews responded after multiple boats and a building caught fire at a marina near the Miami River Tuesday.

The fire was reported at Popeye Marina at Northwest 8th Street and 8th Street Road, Miami Fire Rescue officials said.

Footage showed flames and thick smoke shooting out of the boatyard office at the scene as firefighters worked to get it under control.

Fire rescue officials said no injuries had been reported.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.