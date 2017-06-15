North Miami Police Chief Placed on Leave

NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports on the City of North Miami's plans to fire the commander involved in the shooting of a therapist in July 2016. (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

North Miami Police Chief Gary Eugene was placed on leave Thursday, and the leave could lead to him leaving the department.

Chief Eugene returned to work Thursday after being on medical leave for some time.

NBC 6 exclusively obtained FDLE's audio interview with Chief Eugene about the controversial Charles Kinsey shooting last summer. In it, the chief was highly critical of the way the crime scene was handled.

One day before, the city notified the commander who was at the scene of the July 18 shooting that he was being fired. The intent to terminate followed an Internal Affairs investigation that revealed Commander Emile Hollant lied to detectives and Chief Eugene about witnessing the shooting, according to a memo released Wednesday.

Invesitgators said Hollant was at the scene before, during and after Officer Jonathan Aledda shot Kinsey was shot in the leg as he lay on the street with his arms in the air. Kinsey, a behavioral therapist, was lying next to his autistic patient Arnaldo Rios Soto, who was playing with a silver toy truck. Both Kinsey and Soto were unarmed.

Aledda was charged with manslaughter and later fired by the department.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.