A nurse working in an emergency room in Ocala was shot Saturday afternoon.

According to WESH, the NBC affiliate in Ocala, the nurse was hit by a bullet from an FHP trooper’s gun.

FHP officials said a struggle between a man and a trooper ensued, when the trooper’s gun went off, hitting the nurse.

That man was arrested.

Officials say the nurse is in stable condition.