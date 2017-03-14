Officials are looking for a southwest Florida toddler who has been missing since shortly after her birth.

Police say Ashlynn Vanorman was last seen in Englewood, located on the border of Sarasota and Charlotte counties. The one-month-old has been missing since March 1st and is believed to be with Andrew Hall and Stephanie Draine.

Hall, 27, is said to have multiple tattoos – including a tribal sleeve on his right arm, anchor on his right hand and tattoos on both knuckles. Draine, 36, has a Celtic knot on her right wrist and an infinity symbol on her left chest. The three may be traveling in a 1997 tan Chevrolet S10 with the tag number DVA3E.

Anyone with information on where the toddler may be is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office or 911.