Orlando Man Rescued From Car Stuck on Train Tracks

A hero stepped in to pull a driver to safety as a train barreled toward a car on the tracks in Orlando. Cameras captured the dangerously close encounter between the car and a Sunrail train.

Jean Marseille, 73, might not be here, had it not been for the quick actions of 30-year-old Nelson Perez. Thursday night, a friend says Marseille was driving home when he missed his turn and ended up on the railroad tracks.

When he tried to turn around his car got stuck. Perez, who works at an auto shop next to the tracks, knew the man was in danger. "He was lost. I could see it in his face. He didn't know what was going on with the car where he was at. It was dark," said Perez.

Just a few blocks away, Perez could see the headlight of a Sunrail train headed right for them. "The train was coming but he thought it was a car."

Perez convinced Marseille to save himself and get out of the car moments before the train came by and slammed in to it.

Had that not happened witness Alfredo Hernandez says Marseille would have been killed. "He's a hero. He took him out of there in the nick of time," said Hernandez.

In his native creole the 73-year-old originally from Haiti said this about his rescue. "Oui, Merci mon Dieu."

"Yes, thank God." So too, does the man who saved him. "Yes, luckily thanks to God nothing happened and I was there for him," said Perez.