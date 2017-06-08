Police and family held a press conference Thursday to ask the public for help searching for 12-year-old twin girls who vanished earlier in the week.

The mother of two Coral Springs twins who vanished Tuesday is beside herself in New York, wishing she would’ve stayed in South Florida after visiting this weekend.

"I should've stayed, I should've stayed,” said Natonia Dutes, the twins’ mother.

Investigators say 12-year-old sisters Rickhia and Nicollette Mcclam ran away from their home Tuesday morning, after an intense argument between their parents over the weekend. Their father, Rickey McClam, has full custody of the girls and made a plea Thursday for their safe return.

"I want them to know that, you know your dad loves you very much, more than anything in the world. I wouldn't do anything to harm you; everything I do is for your benefit," said McClam.

Man Dumped Bed Bugs In City Hall

City Center in Augusta, Maine reopened Monday after a man dumped a cup full of bed bugs in the General Assistance office last week. The Director of Development Services, Matt Nazar, says a man came into the office Friday morning asking for help with a bed bug problem. When staff said he didn't qualify for assistance, the man left, then returned to office later that afternoon with a cup containing more than 100 bed bugs. They say he dumped the bugs out on the counter, scattering them everywhere. Staff members tried their best to contain the bugs, but decided to close the entire building in case they spread to other offices. (Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017)

Investigators said the girls left a note at their father’s house saying they were running away. They took off with clothes, money and iPods, but no cell phone, making them difficult to track.

"I just want you home with me, so please Rickhia and Nicollette, you know your father. I need you home; I need you with me," McClam said.

Coral Springs detectives initially suspected their mother manipulated the girls into leaving, although a check of her New York home revealed they are not with her. Still, they suspect her family members in Broward and Palm Beach counties may be hiding the children.

"We believe they're being concealed from us intentionally, but right now I don't have anything to back that up expect speculation and some interviews," explained Coral Springs Sgt. William Reid.

Checks of family members’ homes haven't produced any hints as to where the girls are. Police said the girls told their school counselor and a resource officer Monday they were thinking of running away, but no one thought the honor roll students would act on it.

"I spoke to them and the cops spoke to them, I didn't think they'd actually get up and run away," said Dutes.

Rain Causes Closure of South Florida Mega Mall

NBC 6's Melissa Adan has more as Sawgrass Mills is still determining whether they can reopen following serious flooding that caused the mall to close on Wednesday. (Published Thursday, June 8, 2017)

If family members are hiding the twins, they could face criminal charges.

The father is offering a $1,000 reward for information on where the girls are that brings them home.