Pet of the Week: Dylan

Our pet of the week is Dylan, a 2-month-old Shepherd mix, who is looking for his forever home.

Allison Nash with Humane Society of Greater Miami stopped by NBC 6 on Saturday with Dylan. Dylan may only be a puppy but he is playful, loving, and easygoing.

Dylan would make a great pet for a family with kids or a single person. Dylan gets along great with everyone and plays nicely with other animals.

If you're interested in Dylan or other animals up for adoption, contact Humane Society of Greater Miami at (305)-696-0800.

