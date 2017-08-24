Police Investigate Morning Shooting in SW Miami-Dade - NBC 6 South Florida
Police Investigate Morning Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

    Miami-Dade Police are searching for a person they so opened fire on a man during a robbery Thursday morning before fleeing the scene.

    Officers arrived to find a man on a bus bench near the intersection of SW 8th Street and 71st Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. The victim was shot twice and rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

    No additional details have been confirmed about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the robbery. Police are believed to be looking for a white male who was wearing a dark mask.


