A man was getting busy in more ways than one when he stole a trailer from a pool company in Cooper City worth at least $1,200, authorities say.



According to Broward Sheriff’s office officials, the suspect was caught on camera backing a truck into a parking lot at Twin Lakes Pool and BBQ, located at the 9900 block of Griffin Road.

The incident happened July 27th at around 9:15 p.m.

Officials said when the suspect arrived on the scene, he dove into some sexual activity with a companion.

About five minutes later, he left his partner, freed the trailer from a fence where it was chained to and hitched the trailer to his pickup truck.

BSO officials said the crook wore a baseball cap and a long sleeve shirt. He was driving a silver two-door pickup truck with a retractable bed cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous.