Psychotherapist Charged with Molesting Teen Patient: Police

A South Florida psychotherapist is accused of a sickening crime against a child, Miami-Dade police said.
Pedro Garcia, 67, was booked into jail Thursday on charges of molestation on a child. The victim is a 13-year-old patient of Garcia's, and the incident happened during a therapy session, an arrest report says.
He is listed as a mental health counselor in Southwest Miami-Dade and specializes in insomnia, ADHD impulsive and anxiety.
Garcia was released on $15,000 bond, but a judge ordered he not have contact with the teen victim.
