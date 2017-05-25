Psychotherapist Charged with Molesting Teen Patient: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
Psychotherapist Charged with Molesting Teen Patient: Police

    Pedro Julio Garcia, a Miami psychotherapist, is accused of molesting a minor.

    A South Florida psychotherapist is accused of a sickening crime against a child, Miami-Dade police said.

    Pedro Garcia, 67, was booked into jail Thursday on charges of molestation on a child. The victim is a 13-year-old patient of Garcia's, and the incident happened during a therapy session, an arrest report says.

    He is listed as a mental health counselor in Southwest Miami-Dade and specializes in insomnia, ADHD impulsive and anxiety.

    Garcia was released on $15,000 bond, but a judge ordered he not have contact with the teen victim.

