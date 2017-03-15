Puerto Rico began the second round of the World Baseball Classic with a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

It appeared as if the Dominican Republic would jump out to a quick lead in the top of the first, but the rally was squashed. After loading the bases with nobody out, Puerto Rico managed to escape the inning without allowing any runs. A play at the plate to end the inning drew loud cheers and excitement from the players on the field.

Puerto Rico would add to the momentum the team created in the bottom of the first with a run. In the second inning, Nelson Cruz homered to tie the game at one. The home run was disputed at first for possible fan interference, but was ultimately upheld.

The teams would trade some zeroes until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Puerto Rico regained the lead with a double from Eddie Rosario. The two-base hit brought home Javier Baez with the go-ahead run.

After another pause in the scoring, Yadier Molina padded Puerto Rico's lead with a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

On the mound, Puerto Rico's pitchers did a tremendous job against the stacked Dominican Republic lineup. Orlando Roman, Hector Santiago, Joe Jimenez, Joseph Cólon and Edwin Diaz combined on the effort.

The World Baseball Classic action in San Diego will continue on Wednesday when the United States takes on Venezuela.