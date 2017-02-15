Purse Snatching Suspects Bail Out During Police Chase

A large perimeter was set in a Miami neighborhood Wednesday evening as police searched for two armed robbers behind a purse snatching.

Officers tried to pull over the suspects after their car was spotted, but the dangerous duo bailed out at the intersection of Northeast 94th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Police were initially called to a purse snatching on Northwest 71st Street and 7th Avenue.

A woman was pushed to the ground when the armed robbers approached her and stole her purse.

The victim gave a good description of the vehicle the suspects fled in.

Officers spotted the car and tried to stop it before the pair bailed out.

SWAT team officers arrived in the area as police tried to track down the suspects.

No other information was released.