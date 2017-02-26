Ravens' Matt Elam Arrested in Miami-Dade on Drug Charges

Jail records show Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam was arrested on drug charges early Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County.

The 25-year-old Elam was booked at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Elam has been charged with possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance. He also had a warrant for reckless driving.

Elam, who was an All-American safety at the University of Florida, was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2013. The Ravens did not pick up Elam’s fifth-year option, so he is set becomes a free agent next month.

He is being held on $15,500 bond.