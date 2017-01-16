Police are investigating after three people were shot near Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in northwest Miami-Dade. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Eight people were injured after a shooting near Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in Northwest Miami-Dade Monday. The shooting happened on Northwest 62nd Street and 32nd Avenue.

Three of the victims suffered gunshot wounds. Officials said they don't know if the other five victims were shot or if they were hurt in the aftermath of the shooting. One of the patients is in critical condition.

NBC 6 spoke with a family member of one of the teen victims injured. She said when shots were fired, people started running in a panic.

The Pan-African & Caribbean Family Festival was happening at the park Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Chopper 6 footage showed a police perimeter in the area as Miami-Dade officers searched for possible suspects. Officers were seen entering a home, which appeared to be abadonded, near 31st Avenue.

