Runner Busted for Cheating at Fort Lauderdale Half Marathon

A runner who initially claimed the 2nd place award for the Fort Lauderdale A1A Half Marathon Sunday admitted to cheating.

Jane Seo was disqualified after race officials questioned her run data.

The New York food blogger later confessed to cutting the course in a long statement posted to Instagram. Seo has since set her Instagram page private following the scandal.

In the post, Seo explained why she cheated, saying it was because she "wasn't feeling well." The runner also admitted that she got caught up in the moment and pretended she ran the entire course.

According to marathoninvestigation.com, Seo cut about 1 1/2 miles of the course.

Seo's Strava entry shows her pace and track on the marathon course.

Photo credit: marathoninvestigation.com

Seo admitted in her Instagram post that she rode a bike around the course afterward with her GPS watch in attempt to cover up her cheating. She added that she was "extremely ashamed" and apologized to the running community for "bringing negativity out."

Seo was part of the Dashing Whippets Running Team. The team released a statement denouncing her actions and announcing her termination Tuesday.

DWRT said Seo admitted to cheating and apologized to the board members.