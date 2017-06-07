Chopper 6 flew over the mega mall in Sunrise, which will remain closed due to flooding in the area last night and early this morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise will be closed Wednesday because of flooding in the surrounding area, a day after record-breaking rainfall fell across South Florida.

Sunrise Police and mall officials announced the closure on Twitter Wednesday morning.

"We will continue to assess the situation throughout the day,” the mall tweeted.

Large sections of the mall's parking lot was covered in water. Police urged drivers to use caution when driving through flooded areas.

The area has received over seven inches of rainfall over the last 24 hours after additional rainfall earlier this week. Forecasts call for additional rain around the mall intermittently for the remainder of the week.

Portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties were under a flood watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday while northeastern Broward was under a flood warning until 10:45 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., 125 flights were delayed and 20 were canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.