A dive team has found the body of a Canadian filmmaker who went missing while diving in the Florida Keys earlier this week, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Friday. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

Officials said the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department dive team found the body of 37-year-old Rob Stewart, who went missing Tuesday after diving to film sharks in the area near Alligator Reef.

The body was reportedly found at a depth of 220 feet off the Keys, officials said.

Confirmation is still pending from the medical examiner, officials said.

At a press conference earlier Friday, Coast Guard officials said they were suspending the search at sundown.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to Mr. Stewart's family and friends, especially his parents Brian and Sandy, and the Canadian community during this very difficult time," Coast Guard Capt. Jeffrey Janszen said in a statement. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made with great care and consideration."

Stewart and three others had just finished a dive at the wreck of the Queen of Nassau, about 220 feet below the surface. Stewart resurfaced briefly then disappeared.

The search has been by boat and by air and has covered some 6,000 square miles, officials said.

Coast Guard crews were joined by officers from the U.S. Navy, FWC and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the search.