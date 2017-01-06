3 Dead, Multiple Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport | NBC 6 South Florida
3 Dead in Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting
3 Dead, Multiple Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

    A gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, killing at least three people before being taken into custody, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

    At least nine people in total were shot, sources said earlier. 

    The shooting occurred at the baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Aerial footage showed a crowd of people gathered outside on the tarmac.

    Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was traveling from the airport, tweeted about the incident:

    The FAA says there is minimal impact on operations at the airport at this time.

    Check back for more on this developing story. Details can change. 

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

