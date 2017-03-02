Shots Fired at Postal Worker in Southwest Miami-Dade

A U.S. Postal worker was shot at after confronting burglary suspects in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Thursday, officials said.
The shooting happened in the 9300 block of Southwest 93rd Avenue.
Officials said the postal worker saw a burglary in progress and confronted the suspects. The suspects opened fire on the worker and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported. The suspects remain at-large.
No other information was immediately known.
