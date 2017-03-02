Shots Fired at Postal Worker in Southwest Miami-Dade | NBC 6 South Florida
Shots Fired at Postal Worker in Southwest Miami-Dade

    Amanda Plasencia/NBC 6
    Authorities are investigating after a postal worker was shot at in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

    A U.S. Postal worker was shot at after confronting burglary suspects in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Thursday, officials said.

    The shooting happened in the 9300 block of Southwest 93rd Avenue.

    Officials said the postal worker saw a burglary in progress and confronted the suspects. The suspects opened fire on the worker and fled the scene.

    No injuries were reported. The suspects remain at-large.

    No other information was immediately known.

    Published 24 minutes ago

