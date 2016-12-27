Shots Fired on Miami Beach Early Tuesday Morning, No One Injured | NBC 6 South Florida
Shots Fired on Miami Beach Early Tuesday Morning, No One Injured

    Police on Miami Beach are continuing their investigation after shots were fired overnight near a busy intersection.

    According to officials, no one was injured during the incident near Ocean Drive and 5th Street shortly after 12:30 AM.  Part of that intersection remains closed as the investigation continues.

    Three people are currently being interviewed and are considered persons of interest, while police have also recovered a vehicle and several firearms believed to be involved.

