Police and public works crews at the scene of a sinkhole in Pembroke Pines.

A sinkhole was diverting traffic on a Pembroke Pines road Thursday.

Pembroke Pines Police said the sinkhole was reported at 100 S. 83rd Avenue. Public works officials were on the scene to assess the damage.

Traffic was being diverted from entering and exiting a nearby shopping plaza, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

