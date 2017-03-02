RAW VIDEO: A small plane skids off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Authorities responded after a small plane skidded off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Thursday morning.

The six-passenger Cessna 340 was landing around 10:45 a.m. when its left main landing gear collapsed, officials said.

Footage showed the twin-engine plane in a grassy area off the runway.

Officials said the pilot was the only person on board and that there were no injuries.

Two runways were closed until the plane could be brought to a hangar.