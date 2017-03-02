Small Plane Skids Off Runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 In The Mix
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Small Plane Skids Off Runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    RAW VIDEO: A small plane skids off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

    (Published 19 minutes ago)

    Authorities responded after a small plane skidded off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Thursday morning.

    The six-passenger Cessna 340 was landing around 10:45 a.m. when its left main landing gear collapsed, officials said.

    Footage showed the twin-engine plane in a grassy area off the runway.

    Officials said the pilot was the only person on board and that there were no injuries.

    Two runways were closed until the plane could be brought to a hangar.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices