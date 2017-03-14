Smoke in Plane Diverts Miami-to-Chicago Flight

Firefighters on a Chicago-bound American Airlines plane from Miami that was diverted to Jacksonville after smoke was reported.

An American Airlines plane heading to Chicago from Miami made an emergency landing in Jacksonville after smoke was reported in the cockpit Tuesday afternoon.

American Airlines flight 1090 landed at Jacksonville International Airport shortly before 5 p.m.

Twitter user @BeginAtTheEnd reported that smoke was coming from under passenger seats. The user posted photos of fire trucks meeting the plane on the runway and firefighters on the plane.

No one was injured and no other information was immediately known.

